What's holding back Kansas on Medicaid expansion and marijuana? Republican leadership.

Everyday we are reminded of the stark difference between our principles and our values compared to the conduct of our politicians and the Kansas Legislature.

Just a couple weeks ago, the Kansas House of Representatives passed HR 6035 along party lines, a nonbinding statement in support of Texas and its efforts to “combat illegal immigration.” It even “encourag(ed)” the governor to offer the services of the Kansas National Guard.

Meanwhile, those in my community — real, everyday, working people of Kansas — don't fit into the priorities I see being focused on in the day-to-day grind of the legislative session. That vote is a perfect example. Many elected officials aren't worried about the Kansans I know who are trying to balance monthly bills, or who cringe when they hit a pothole because they can't afford the expensive repairs and lost hours at work.

We used to put Kansans first and focus on building up our communities. Now, it seems, we are more worried about the interests of people who can afford to donate thousands of dollars to buy the attention of legislators and put themselves at the top of the priority list. When did we forget about standing up for our neighbors?

Let me expand on the frustrations I hear when talking to those in my community.

Expanding Medicaid would have a real impact on Kansas families and communities. The federal government would pay 90% of the expansion cost, so Kansas is turning away real money by refusing to close this gap. Expansion would bring millions of dollars to Shawnee County alone, leading to more financially stable health centers that can better serve the needs of our community.

Funding special education programs would mean families aren't desperately struggling to get their kids the services they need. It would let school districts focus on their main work of educating all students — instead of struggling to cut budgets, pinch pennies and raise taxes to make up for unfunded mandates.

Working toward legalizing marijuana would keep us from watching millions of dollars flow out of Kansas while spending millions policing and prosecuting our neighbors for something that is legal if they just drove out of state.

All of these things have one thing in common — the Republican Leadership in the Legislature refuses to let our representatives vote on any of it. Instead they have picked fights on behalf of their friends getting the biggest part of the pie while promising the rest of us the scraps.

Kansans never used to be afraid to lead. Sadly though, we are watching dozens of legislators sit quietly and do as they're told.

If our elected representatives are afraid of upsetting donors who don't worry about their grocery bills, car repairs and keeping the lights on, then it's time for us to let someone else serve and live up to what makes us proud to be Kansans.

Jacquie Lightcap is a member of the Auburn-Washburn Board of Education. She is running as a Democrat for House District 52.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Republican leaders won't let Kansas lawmakers vote on local bills