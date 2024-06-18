What's happening at Camp Taylor Park? Here's what to know about the construction on site

Rendering of the Camp Taylor pool which is under renovation and expected to open in 2025.

Project: Camp Taylor Park pool

Location: 4201 Lee Ave.

Description: A renovated pool in Louisville's Camp Taylor Park is expected to open in time for the 2025 summer season.

In a statement, District 10 Councilman Pat Mulvihill said the Camp Taylor Park pool has not been open since 2019, but the pool and its amenities should be completed by Spring 2025.

The new pool area will have lap lanes, an aquatic play structure, a water slide and rentable party spaces, according to the news release.

"This new facility will feature exciting amenities, demonstrating the city’s commitment to our community’s health, wellbeing and enjoyment," Mulvihill said. "We can’t wait to make a splash next summer, and I hope you’ll join us!”

Cost: According to the release, the cost of the renovations to the Algonquin and Camp Taylor pools are estimated to be $11.5 million. After Metro Council voted in favor of allocating $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward Louisville parks and libraries, $9 million were redirected to the renovation of both pools.

