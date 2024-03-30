What's happening

Mar. 30—Saturday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Resource Fair presented by Better Together Rogers County, Northeast Tech, 1908 Highway 88, Claremore. Free. Explore careers, education, counseling, health, family safety, food, clothing and assistance, child care, life skills, youth transportation and more. Vendor and attendee registration. Call Catherine Heimdale, 918-343-6811.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Easter Egg Hunt at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum grounds.

8 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. — The Annual Claremore Kennel Club Dog Show, Claremore Expo Center. Continues again on Sunday, March 31. Learn more at http://www.claremorekennelclub.com/ or email questions@claremorekennelclub.com. Open to the public. Free admission.

Sunday

Midnight — Deadline to change party affiliation in order to vote in upcoming elections., Voters may change party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at rogerscountyelectionboard.org or by completing a new Voter Registration Application obtained from the Election Board Office on West First Street, south of the courthouse. No party changes are allowed between April 1 and August 31.

Monday

9 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners, Courthouse, Commissioners' meeting room.

6 p.m. — Claremore City Council meetings, City Hall, 104 South Muskogee.

Tuesday

7 a.m. — 7 p.m. — Polls open for voters in the public school districts of Chouteau-Mazie, Catoosa, Owasso, Sequoyah and Verdigris go to the polls to decide school board seats and new school construction funding propositions in Chouteau-Mazie and Verdigris school districts.

7 a.m. — 7 p.m. — Polls open for voters in the Town of Inola will decide a 1.5% sales tax proposition for funding municipal government.

11:30 a.m. — Empower Workshop at Northeast Tech Claremore presented by Safenet Services. Register https://givebutter.com/zZZcH4 .

Wednesday

8 a.m. — Candidate filing for the county offices of District 2 commissioner, county clerk, court clerk and sheriff begins and continues through 5 p.m. Friday at the Rogers County Election Board Office, 415 West First Street, south of the County Courthouse. Visit www.rogerscountyelectionboard.org.

8:45 a.m. — Lilac District Merchant, Business and Building Owner meeting, 412 West Will Rogers Blvd., (918) 341-5881.

10 a.m. — Veteran Outreach Food Drive event, Expo Center parking lot, sponsored by the Food Bank of Northeastern Oklahoma with DAV Chapter 44, VFW Post 2976 and American Legion Post 141. Pick up tickets at the DAV building, 801 West Dupont, or the VFW, 1717 West Dupont. Tickets will also be available at the Expo Center. For information, call 918-342-8990, Tuesdays or Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coordinator Les Stanfill. Free foods include canned goods, beans, rice fresh vegetables and meat products when available.

11:30 a.m. — Leading Ladies Luncheon featuring Alex Peschell of Coram Deo Flower Farm, Cedar Point Church, 1660 North Lynn Riggs Blvd. Luncheon cost $15 members, $25 non-members. Registration claremore.org.

Thursday

County Districts Trash Off begins for Rogers County residents, only, starting today and continuing through Saturday, April 6. Open for large household items and other objects too big to fit into trash bins (some restrictions apply). See Saturday for hazardous waste disposal. See https://www.rogerscounty.org/ for details.

Friday

Trash Off event continues at county designated dump sites. See https://www.rogerscounty.org/ for details.

Saturday, April 6

9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Household Hazardous Waste Event for all city and county residents: Dispose of household hazardous waste event northwest of 800 West Lowry Road. Call 918-341-0457 ext. 285. Accepting up to 10 tires per person (restrictions apply), household pollutants, ammunition, various office and home computer equipment (some charges). No biomedical or radioactive waste accepted. See https://www.rogerscounty.org/ for details.

10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Plant sale, Vessel Church, Country Club Road east of the movie theater. Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash and other plants. Proceeds support Uganda orphanage construction projects.