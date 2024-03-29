What's that grocery store planned for Commercial Street in south Salem?

An empty storefront at 3975 Commercial St. SE in Salem is set to get a new occupant.

Location: 3975 Commercial St. SE

Description: A large empty storefront near Ollie's Pizza and Game Center and Northern Lights Theatre Pub on Commercial Street near Browning Avenue in south Salem is set to be occupied by a discount grocery chain.

Developers filed an application with the city to turn the existing 17,366-square-foot building into a Grocery Outlet.

The building permit is currently under review.

The nationwide chain that offers discounted, overstocked and closeout products from name-brand and private-label suppliers already has two locations in Salem, along with stores in Stayton, Independence and Dallas.

It is not the location's first iteration as a grocery store.

Piggly Wiggly grocery store held its grand opening at the location in 1964. An advertisement for the opening promoted free swing rides for kids and drawings for a mink stole, $25 bag of groceries, a Motorola portable television set and a Tin Lizzie replica of the Model T.

Piggly Wiggly, known as the first self-service grocery store founded in 1916, struggled in Oregon. The Salem and Portland stores were rebranded to discount stores called 3 Boys Market only a few years after the Commercial Street location opened.

The recently proposed merger of Kroger/Fred Meyer with Albertsons/Safeway could mean a return of Piggly Wiggly stores to the Pacific Northwest.

The Super 6 Store later joined the shopping center. In 1972, a "Super Santa" parachuted into the store's parking lot from an airplane.

The spot went on to become a Northwest Kids Club, with a preschool and indoor play area around 2010, according to Statesman Journal archives and city permit records. Signs on the window indicate it went on to become a private school.

The shopping center surrounding the building is home to Panda Express, Chipotle, Wells Fargo, Funky Munky consignment, Mina's Cafe, On Any Sundae, Real Deals Salem, South Salem Barbers and Mia Bella Salon.

Bo & Vine, a downtown spot known for decked-out smash burgers, decadent milkshakes and fry piles, is opening its second Salem location in a nearby building.

