What's new at Greenfield Village in 2024? New building, restaurant, higher prices

The Henry Ford's Greenfield Village is set to reopen to the public on April 13, with an exclusive members-only preview on April 12.

But the village of innovation is not without transformations of its own. This 2024 season, visitors can expect a few changes, additions and reintroductions to Dearborn's beloved outdoor museum of industry.

Here's what to know about what's new and different at Greenfield Village this year.

Things to do

For the first time since 2019, visitors will be able to enter the Detroit, Toledo & Milwaukee Roundhouse in the Railroad Junction District, where workers performed maintenance on steam locomotives for the Detroit, Toledo and Milwaukee Railroad; Dr. Howard's Office in the Main Street District, where Alonson Howard practiced medicine around the time of the Civil War; and Grimm Jewelry Store in the Main Street District, where Englebert Grimm sold and repaired watches, clocks and jewelry on Michigan Avenue in Detroit from 1886 until 1931.

Greenfield Village will reopen for the 2024 season on April 13.

Down in the Porches and Parlors District, some areas will be closed off to prepare for the arrival of the Jackson House, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. planned the Selma-to-Montgomery marches in 1965, expected to settle in on Maple Lane between the George Washington Carver Memorial and the William Holmes McGuffey Birthplace in 2026.

The McGuffey Birthplace, however, will be moved closer to the McGuffey School to make room for the Jackson House, causing the McGuffey Birthplace to remain closed and inaccessible throughout the summer 2024 season.

The village will also be unveiling a new restaurant on May 1: Stand 44, located next to the Detroit Central Market in the Main Street District and named after a stall where Mary Judge sold her items from 1863 to 1894. According to a release, Stand 44 will have a new focus on sustainability, from acquiring fresh ingredients from local sources to being the first facility in Greenfield village to compost all its own waste.

Stand 44, a new restaurant in Greenfield Village, will open nearby the Detroit Central Market on May 1.

Lastly, the village will welcome back the refreshed and renovated Greenfield Village Store, where guests can shop the extensive quilting collection, Detroit Central Market apparel and products featuring artwork by nationally-recognized illustrator and graphic designer Humberto Cruz.

Exhibitions

In late spring, the "Dick Gutman: DINERMAN" exhibit will open in the new Collections Gallery. In the gallery next to General Motors, the "Dinosaurs in Motion" exhibit will open June 9.

A third exhibit will be announced later in the season to open in October.

Prices

A little less exciting, some membership levels will undergo a price increase with the reopening of the village on April 13. Student, individual and visionary membership plans will remain the same, but other levels will be increasing as followed:

Companion membership plans will have a $10 increase.

Companion Flex membership plans will have a $20 increase.

Family membership plans will have a $15 increase.

Family Flex membership plans will have a $20 increase.

Innovator membership plans will have a $25 increase.

Current members can renew their memberships before April 13 to renew at their current rate.

Hours

Between April 13 and May 20, Greenfield Village will be open to the public Tuesday through Sunday, but starting May 21, the village will expand operations to seven days a week.

On operating days, the village will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What's new at Greenfield Village in 2024? New building, restaurant