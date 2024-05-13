What's going on with Ohio's first Buc-ee's? Huber Heights store set to begin construction

Ohio's beaver population will be going up by one in the near future; the state's first Buc-ee's store is set to begin construction in Huber Heights, a suburb of Dayton.

The beaver-themed convenience store has submitted their final development plans to the city's planning commission, and they already have ODOT and Montgomery County on board, according to a Facebook post from Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore.

The only planning hurdle that remains for the store is getting their final plan approved at the planning commission's next meeting on May 14. Gore doesn't expect there to be any opposition to the plan at the meeting, he said in an interview Friday.

"The initial basic development plan, which was the rezoning of the property, passed by the planning commission from a five to zero vote. So, I don't see any reason why this won't pass," he said.

Construction is underway for a new Buc-ee's location in Amarillo, Texas. The first such store could open in Ohio by the end of 2025.

Once the plan is approved, Buc-ee's can start construction. A Buc-ee's executive told Gore that it will take around 18 months to finish construction, putting the store's opening date near the end of 2025, he said.

The 74,000 square foot store will sit on a 35-acre site at the corner of I-70 and State Route 235, the Dispatch previously reported. Huber Height's location will be the same size as the chain's Sevierville, Tennessee location, making them both the largest Buc-ee's stores.

That is, until construction on a 75,000 square foot Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas is complete.

"So, of course the state of Texas doesn't want to be outdone," Gore said.

Buc-ee's is a Texas-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores known for their mascot—a cap-wearing beaver—their large grocery store-style stops and their "Beaver Nuggets", a sweet corn puff covered in caramel.

The chain has 48 locations across the southern United States, and Ohio's location will be one of the first in the north.

NHart@dispatch.com

@NathanRHart

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio's first Buc-ee's set to begin construction in Dayton area