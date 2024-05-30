What's going on with Kansas Expressway extension? Here's the latest on phase two

For a project that began in late 2021 and dates back as far as the 1980s, the finish line is finally within reach. As the Kansas Expressway Extension's second phase of construction unfolds, the project nears full completion after several delays during phase one.

The extension project aims to add a new thoroughfare in southern Greene County with turning lanes at major intersections between Republic Road and Farm Road 190, near the James River, as a way to alleviate traffic congestion concerns and include pedestrian and bike paths along the corridor. The first phase, from Republic Road to Plainview Road, was completed and opened to traffic in February.

The completed first phase of the Kansas Expressway Extension extends from Republic Road to Plainview Road. This portion reopened to traffic in February 2024.

Greene County Highway Department Administrator Adam Humphrey said the surrounding residents of the first phase have been particularly enjoying the pedestrian connections that the new corridor offers. This trail will continue on in the second phase, which extends from Plainview to Farm Road 190. The pedestrian trail will eventually link up with Cox Road at the southern part of the project.

Work on the second part of the project began over the winter. Currently, trees have been cleared and earth work is beginning, with a major rock-blasting operation expected to begin mid-June, Humphrey said.

"In a nutshell, it's basically been a lot of land clearing and earthwork," he said.

Construction on the Kansas Expressway extension south of Weaver Road on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Smoother sailing in second phase

While the work on the second phase is only at its beginning stages, Humphrey said it is anticipated to proceed more smoothly than the initial phase of the project. The county faced challenges during the first phase of the project, including running into unexpected AT&T cables that extended the closure of the intersection at Weaver Road and Kansas Avenue by several months. These extra challenges delayed the full phase's completion by roughly three months.

But the same challenges have not been encountered, and are not expected to be, in this second phase as it extends into parts of the county further from any utility lines. The second phase also does not include any bridge work that was a part of the first phase of work. With no delays, at least to the scale of phase one, expected, Humphrey said the project is on track to be complete in the fall of 2025.

"[We're] still in the early stages of construction on phase two and lots and lots of dirt to be moved between now and next year," Humphrey said.

The main road impacts are set to begin at the start of next week with the closure of Farm Road 186 between Farm Road 145 and Farm Road 190. The closure will be ongoing for several months, until the end of September, as contractors begin removing existing parts of the road that will become the new Kansas Expressway.

The full project costs roughly $30 million with 80% of this price tag covered by federal transportation funds.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader.

