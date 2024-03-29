What's the future of Dixieland's South Florida Avenue? FDOT, city officials to meet Monday

Lakeland officials will meet with Florida Department of Transportation staff at 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the future of South Florida Avenue.

Lakeland officials are aware the South Florida Avenue "road diet," or realignment, is quickly becoming the area's equivalent of the I-4 eyesore.

Love it or hate it, Dixieland residents have repeatedly complained about the roadway's coffin-shaped concrete bunkers. These once "temporary" curbs put in to constrain the once five-land roadway down to three-lanes were promised for a a year-long pilot, that's now stretched on for nearly four years with no clear end in sight.

"Where I get more complaints than anywhere is Dixieland, the road diet – either do it or don’t do it. Forget about it or get it done," Commissioner Bill Read said.

Lakeland officials will be meeting with Florida Department of Transportation staff and jointly with Lakeland Chamber of Commerce at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Lakeland Electric's conference room, 501 E. Lemon St., to discuss the future of South Florida Avenue. The meeting is open to the public to attend.

"We have to show some things people can see. I understand why people are frustrated —there's a standstill, its FDOT, and we’re not sure who pays for what," Commissioner Chad McLeod said. What is the way forward? How do we move this ahead faster than we have been able to do so far."

In June 2022, city staff were informed the FDOT's funding to finish transforming South Florida Avenue into a full streetscape with widened sidewalks or bicycle lanes could be five years out. FDOT staff time was needed to compile public feedback on the South Florida Avenue's changes and the state's analysis.

The city's consultant, Ayres Associates, presented 10 possible final designs for the full redesign of South Florida Avenue based on whether there was a center median versus central turning lane, bicyclist lanes, bus curb cuts, sidewalks or extended sidewalks.

In December 2022, Lakeland commissioners recommended to FDOT they were in favor of South Florida Avenue having three lanes, one travel lane each direction with a central turning lane and extended sidewalks measuring 11 to 12 feet on each side. This decision kicked started the project's design phase where Lakeland and the state will work to create plans for the final look and feel of the one-mile stretch of South Florida Avenue, from Lime Street south to Ariana Street. It was expected to take 12 to 18 months.

