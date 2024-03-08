What's that new drive-thru coffee chain coming to Ellendale Avenue in Dallas?

A drive-thru coffee chain is opening a second location in Dallas.

Location: 820 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas

Description: A new Dutch Bros drive-thru is opening in Dallas.

The spot on Ellendale Avenue near the intersection with Lacreole Drive will be the second location in the city. Management said it is expected to open in mid-April.

The spot at 515 SE Jefferson St. has been open for years.

The location on Ellendale Avenue is also home to a four-bedroom house built in 1916. The house was later converted into a restaurant and operated as Plantation Supper Club for decades. Advertisements for the club in 1964 boast a $1 merchants lunch, weekend floor shows with dancers and chorus lines, and leisurely dining.

Previous coverage in the Polk County Itemizer-Observer hinted at a shady reputation in the 1950s with a card room, bar, dance hall and rumors of strippers and prostitutes.

According to the article, the spot was purchased in 1991 and converted back into a private residence. A Coffee Plantation was opened on the land and operated for seven years.

Last year, the city of Dallas approved a building permit for a 712-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop at the address.

Plans for the site show the drive-thru line snaking around the 1916 home.

Management said the residential home on the land will be converted for commercial use.

Since opening in Grants Pass in 1992, Dutch Bros has expanded to hundreds of locations across the country.

The drive-thru coffee shops are known for their peppy employees, muscular dystrophy fundraisers and drinks like Golden Eagle Breve with caramel, espresso and vanilla, and the Double Rainbro Rebel, an energy drink flavored with fruit syrup.

Source: City of Dallas/Dutch Bros

Read more: What's that under construction in the Salem area?

Is there something under construction you'd like to tell us about or find out more about? Contact reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee shop coming to Dallas, Oregon