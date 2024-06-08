What's the difference between prison and jail (and what's a house of correction)?

Are "prison" and "jail" the same thing?

No, in Massachusetts there's a clear difference between prison and jail.

Time.

Prisons, in general, are for people sentenced for more serious crimes. The sentences are usually longer, and can be up to life. Prison inmates can also be civilly committed for addiction or treatment, according to the Mass. General Laws.

Jails, in general, hold people who have been sentenced for lesser offenses, with a maximum term of 2 1/2 years for a single offense. Jails also hold people awaiting trial. Prisons can hold people awaiting trial, as well, for serious offenses.

Bristol County corrections officers are seen walking past the "cage" central section of the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. Both pre-trial and sentenced inmates are held at Ash Street Jail.

'Jail' and 'house of correction' basically synonymous

The terms jail and house of correction are basically synonymous but some counties - like Suffolk County - utilize them separately. Suffolk holds people awaiting trial in jail, and holds both people awaiting trial and those sentenced to 2 1/2 years or less in the house of correction. Bristol County doesn't split the function, both pre-trial and sentenced inmates are held at Ash Street Jail and Bristol County House of Correction, aka Bristol County Jail and House of Correction.

