What's that construction off of Scenic Drive in the River Road area of Eugene?

A new subdivision, Buster Place, expects to add more single-family housing units to the River Road area off of Scenic Drive.

Project: A housing subdivision made up of single-family dwellings named Buster Place.

Location: Buster Lane, Eugene.

The River Road area within Eugene’s Urban Growth Boundary is poised for ongoing development after the adoption of the River Road-Santa Clara Neighborhood Plan earlier this year. Possibly reflecting the changes to come is the recent development of a new subdivision called Buster Place.

The lot is almost two acres and required approval of land use applications to divide a single parcel into 12 lots, 11 of which are developable. Forms for this were submitted in early 2022 and given approval in September 2023. The development of this location off of Scenic Drive also included the addition of Buster Lane, the road allowing access to these homes.

Buster Place expects to add 11 single-family homes in the River Road area. The subdivision is classified as needed housing and application materials received by the city of Eugene state the subdivision elected to use the needed housing criteria for project consideration. All new dwelling construction in Eugene is considered needed housing due to the lack of available housing in the area.

As site work started, nine trees needed removing due to their location impeding street construction or lot grading procedures. These removals were done in compliance with the Eugene Code pertaining to Tree Preservation and Removal Standards put in place to preserve existing natural resources during construction.

The Neighborhood Plan laid the groundwork for development in the River Road-Santa Clara area, providing an outline for what residents hope future growth of the area may look like. New subdivisions like Buster Place provide an idea of what kinds of developments may be joining this part of town in coming years.

Subdivision Size: 12 lots, 11 of which can be developed, totaling almost 2 acres.

Civil Engineering: The Favreau Group, LLC., of Eugene.

Sources: City of Eugene Planning and Development Department Permit and Land Use Records, Lane County Property Records.

