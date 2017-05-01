What's the Connection Between Gut Health and MS?





Only a decade ago, most scientists thought the gut was responsible for digestion. That was the beginning and end of the story. Turns out, there's much more to the tale.

"We now know there are trillions of microorganisms in the large and small intestines, and 90 percent of our immune system is in the gut," says Dr. David A. Hafler, professor of neurology and immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine. "Because multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease, a chronic condition in which the body abnormally attacks parts of its own nervous system, scientists are looking into the role of bacteria in our guts ( microbiome) and how it might influence MS."

[See: 10 Seemingly Innocent Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore.]

"In MS, the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and the rest of the body. Eventually, the disease can cause the nerves themselves to deteriorate or become permanently damaged," the Mayo Clinic website states. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society says signs and symptoms of MS vary widely and depend on the amount of nerve damage and which nerves are affected. Common symptoms of MS include fatigue, vision problems, difficulty walking, muscle weakness, stiffness and spasms, and bladder and bowel problems.

Not all 400,000 people in the U.S. diagnosed with MS have the same symptoms, but researchers are finding they share one thing in common: different kinds of bacteria in their guts than people who don't have MS. Specifically, a 2014 study in the journal Neurology conducted by scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston showed that patients with MS have more archaea (a microbe that triggers inflammation) and less butyricimonas (a microbe with anti-inflammatory properties) than people who don't have MS.

Although researchers can't confirm the microbiome is linked to autoimmune diseases, mounting evidence is pointing in that direction. These findings can have broad implications. "Since gut bacteria influences inflammation and the immune system, MS isn't the only autoimmune disease that's affected by the amount or the type of bacteria in the gut," explains Dr. Augusto Miravalle, associate professor of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine. "Other autoimmune illnesses, such as rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, Crohn's disease, colitis and asthma are also affected by bacterial balance."

But Hafler points out that this isn't the whole picture, either. "There are a number of other factors at work when it comes to the gut connection. We know that MS is caused by a combination of environmental and genetic influences. In order for gut bacteria to be a trigger, a person would also need a genetic predisposition to developing an autoimmune disease such as MS."

The genetic component may be why the link between the gut and autoimmune attacks in MS begin early in life. A 2016 University of British Columbia study, reported in the journal BioMed Central, examined gut bacteria and immune markers in 15 children with MS and nine children without the disease. The researchers found certain types of gut bacteria and specific immune markers in the children with MS and not with the healthy children.

[See: 11 Ways Rural Life Is Hazardous to Your Health.]

Scientists have also discovered geography is in play when it comes to gut bacteria and multiple sclerosis. "For example, MS sufferers living in California have a different microbiome than patients living in New York," Miravalle says. "But that might be associated with the amount of sunlight and vitamin D. We still don't know." Still, the geographic-gut bacteria-MS connection appears so promising, the National MS society has funded the MS Microbiome Consortium, which brings microbiome and geographical data together in order to explore the relationship.

Another gut factor influencing the development and frequency of relapse in MS appears to be salt intake. "There have been a few reports showing that salt can hasten MS-like disease by influencing the microbiome and autoimmune reaction,"Miravalle says, pointing to a study of 16 people published in the August 2014 Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. The study showed that people with MS who had higher sodium intake were at approximately three times higher risk for an increase in symptoms as well as disease activity, compared with those with lower sodium intake.