What's coming to the old Burger King location in Mount Holly?

MOUNT HOLLY – Another former Burger King is getting new life in South Jersey, this time as a cannabis store.

Zen Leaf Dispensaries would occupy a site at the corner of High Street and the Mount Holly Bypass, across the street from a Taco Bell that's being rebuilt.

The Burger King is one of several across South Jersey that closed after the fast-food chain announced in May 2023 plans to shed more than 400 restaurants nationwide.

A former Burger King in Mount Laurel, in the Larchmont Common shopping center on Route 38, is being gutted and renovated to hold a Chipotle.

A Burger King logo's been removed from a closed restaurant at Brace and Haddonfield-Berlin roads in Cherry Hill.

Another former Burger King is vacant at Brace Road and Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Cherry Hill.

Zen Leaf would be the fifth cannabis dispensary in Mount Holly.

The company currently has three New Jersey locations, in Elizabeth, Lawrence Township and Neptune.

What's coming there? This Taco Bell was torn down in this Burlington County town. What's coming?

Mount Holly's other dispensaries are in the downtown area on High, Mill and Washington streets. The Burger King location is on the town's outskirts near the Fairgrounds Plaza shopping center.

According to its website, Zen Leaf dispensary opened its first dispensary in Las Vegas in 2016.

It now operates across 12 states, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland.

