What's up with Big Country fireworks? One county enacts burn ban, zoo nixes fireworks show

Callahan County Commissioners enacted a burn ban, effective June 10. The order lasts 90 days, which could affect Fourth of July celebrations at Clyde Lake.

Other counties such as Taylor and Jones have no burn ban, or none planned in the near future. Regardless of the absence of a burn ban, however, Taylor County residents won't be enjoying a zoo fireworks show this year.

The Abilene Zoo's annual fireworks show has taken place each year near the youth soccer fields, which are now under construction.

The annual WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular show is reflected in the water of Nelson Park’s Tittle Lake in this slow-shutter exposure Tuesday July 4, 2023.

"2023 was our last year for fireworks," Denae Duesler, development manager at the zoo, said.

There will, however, be a fireworks show at Wylie High School stadium July 3 hosted by WT Connect. Tickets cost $13.24 each and include a hot dog buffet and a live band.

Stands will be able to sell fireworks to consumers beginning Monday, but the law dictates where they can be set off.

No restrictions on fireworks

Taylor County officials decided against a burn ban at the June 4 County Commissioners meeting in a unanimous vote to take no action on the matter.

"People still have got to be very careful with their burning," Commissioner Randy Williams said after the vote.

County Judge Phil Crowley said the lack of action only applies to unincorporated areas of Taylor County.

The city of Abilene, on the other hand, prohibits all fireworks within city limits by ordinance.

Taylor County Commissioner Chuck Statler said the reason for the lack of a burn ban is due to the recent rains in the county, as well as the relatively low risk for wildfire.

Statler said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index is 192 on average for Taylor County. A KDBI of 575 would indicate an imminent danger of a wildfire.

In a map from the Texas Weather Connection, Abilene is located in the blue region with the lowest risk for wildfires as of Wednesday.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index as of June 12, with Abilene in the blue after recent rains coated the Big Country.

Taylor County officials will therefore not restrict the sale of fireworks, according to a recent announcement. They do, however, "want to encourage citizens to use caution this 4th of July season when igniting fireworks."

They asked citizens to be aware, however, that it is a class C misdemeanor and a $500 fine for the use of fireworks on a Taylor County Road" despite the lack of a burn ban.

Similarly, in Jones County, there are no restrictions on fireworks, and there is no current burn ban, according to the office of Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin.

'Public safety hazard'

Dry conditions in the unincorporated areas of Callahan County have prompted county commissioners to respond with a burn ban.

Statler said the rainfall has not been evenly distributed across Callahan County, and as more grass turns brown, it creates more potential fuel for a fire.

According to a Callahan County proclamation, these dry conditions could "create a public safety hazard" exacerbated by outdoor burns, so the county has banned all outdoor burning, to include grilling over an open flame.

The county plans to enforce this ban by fining violators with a penalty up to $1,000. Violators could even see jail time of up to 180 days behind bars.

Residents are also required to notify the Callahan County Sheriff's Office and the appropriate volunteer fire department of any upcoming prescribed or agricultural burns, and to avoid burning under windy or low humidity conditions.

Notable exceptions to this policy include farmers harvesting crops, mining operations or firefighters in training.

When asked about the ban June 12, Callahan County Judge Nicki Harle said that "fireworks are included in the burn ban" although they were not mentioned specifically.

When asked if the burn ban will stay in effect through the Fourth of July, affecting Clyde's Festival by the Lake, she replied that she could not comment at this time as it just "depends on the weather."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: What's up with Big Country fireworks this year?