What's the best time of day to mow in Oklahoma? How to help your lawn (and neighbors)

With summer on its way, and plenty of rain keeping lawns growing at a steady pace, Oklahomans are officially in lawn-mowing season.

It's a dreaded chore that some choose to outsource to professionals, while many others take it on themselves to mow their own lawn. But at times it seems there's really no convenient time to mow the lawn. It's either too early, too late or, especially with the rainy spring Oklahoma has had, the grass is too wet.

Here's everything you need to know about the best time to mow your lawn in Oklahoma City, including what regulations exist about mowing early or late in the day.

What time of day can I mow the lawn in Oklahoma City?

While Oklahoma City's noise ordinance does not specifically address lawn mowing, it's understandable that most neighbors wouldn't appreciate a wake-up call from your mower.

While there are no times of day given as a framework for when certain noises can and cannot occur, a noise disturbance in Oklahoma includes noise that "annoys or disturbs a reasonable person of normal sensitivities."

A man who was mowing his lawn at 4:30 in the morning was arrested in 2011 when a neighbor called the police to complain about the noise.

Best time of day to mow the lawn for best results

According to Lawn Love, there's more than just your neighbors to worry about when it comes to choosing the best time to mow your lawn.

You want to have dry grass, cooler temperatures and enough time for your grass to recover before night falls.

Here's what the lawn care company had to say about each time of day as it relates to lawn mowing:

Early morning (before 8 a.m.): Not recommended. While you'll beat the heat, your grass will likely still be dewy from the overnight hours, making it difficult to mow. Also, your neighbors probably won't be very happy.

Mid-morning (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.): The best time to mow, according to Lawn Love. Your grass should be dry, temperatures should still be in the cooler range and your lawn will have plenty of time to recover before nightfall. Of course, this is an inconvenient time to mow during the week for anyone who works a 9-5 job.

Midday to early afternoon (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Not recommended. This is the hottest time of the day, which is harmful both to person mowing and for the grass. According to Lawn Love, grass mowed during the heat of the day can get stressed out and become damaged.

Late afternoon (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Second-best option for those who can't mow mid-morning. By mowing in the late afternoon, you avoid the hottest temperatures of the day, have dry grass and still gives your grass time to recover before nighttime.

Evening mowing (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.): Not recommended. Mowing in the evening, around dusk or nightfall, is bad for your lawn. This is because the cut grass needs time to heal before dark falls and dew develops and the grass is exposed to disease.

