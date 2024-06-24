What's that being built off Houston Levee Road near Carriage Crossing in Collierville?

Those traveling on Houston Levee Road in Collierville might have noticed some new construction next to the Fairfield Inn & Suites across from the Shops at Carriage Crossing.

Memphis-based hotel consultant Chuck Pinkowski, owner of Pinkowski & Company, told The Commercial Appeal that is an 85-room Holiday Inn Express being built. He said the hotel is slated to open in 2025.

The 50,496-square-foot, four-story hotel on 2.2 acres will be located on the north side of Collierville Road and approximately 1,300 feet northeast of Houston Levee Road, according to final site plan from the Town of Collierville.

According to Donquetta Singleton, assistant town planner for Collierville, the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved development for the Holiday Inn Express in May 2019. Singleton said Boca Raton, Florida-based Onyx Hospitality is the developer of the hotel.

“It’s been a long time coming, and the guys who are doing it have had a franchise commitment from Holiday Inn for a while,” Pinkowski said. “They just started construction on it four or five months ago. But once that hotel is built, it should do pretty well. The Courtyard (Memphis Collierville) there in the Carriage Crossing does pretty well, as well as the Fairfield Inn.”

Holiday Inn Express is part of the United Kingdom-based InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which has 19 hotel brands and more than 6,000 hotel locations, according to IHG.com.

Pinkowski noted that a 104-room Home2 Suites by Hilton is being planned near the Holiday Inn Express on Houston Levee Road, but he is unsure if or when construction will start on that project.

