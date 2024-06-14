What's that being built near Orchard Heights Park in West Salem?

A 67-unit development is planned on the corner of Linwood Street NW and Orchard Heights Road NW in West Salem.

Location: 1805 Linwood St. NW

Description: A vacant lot in West Salem is set to become a new senior housing community.

Plans for the site on the corner of Linwood Street NW and Orchard Heights Road NW submitted to the city by Bonaventure Senior Housing show 13 buildings containing 67 townhome-style units.

The company operates a retirement, assisted living and memory care community in south Salem on Boone Road and memory care facility in Keizer.

The two-story units, dubbed the West Salem Townhomes, have garages, driveways and patios.

The listed property owner is MWSH West Salem, also known as Mountain West Senior Housing. The company owns 4.57 acres of land at Linwood and Orchard Heights.

The location is less than a quarter-mile away from Orchard Heights Park, which features a dog park, playground, trails along Glen Creek, and sports fields and courts.

