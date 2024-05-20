What's that being built by Bowlero off Stage Road in Bartlett?

I’m pretty sure many Bartlett residents are wondering what’s being built along Stage Road near the Bowlero bowling and entertainment center.

That would be a new Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings that’s under construction at 6290 Stage Road. The notable fast casual chicken chain is known for its chicken wings, chicken fingers, sandwiches and salads.

The restaurant is being built on 4.8-acre parcel of vacant land, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds. John Threadgill, president of the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Zaxby’s on Stage Road will be the chain's first location in Bartlett.

Zaxby's first location in Bartlett is under construction on Stage Road

A Zaxby’s spokesperson told The Commercial Appeal that the restaurant is projected to open late summer. Jeremy Gattie is the operator of Memphis Foods, LLC, and owner of the franchisee Zaxby's restaurants in the Memphis area. According to Zaxby's, Memphis Foods had long been reviewing sites in the Bartlett area and chose the Stage Road location due to its high traffic and visibility. The new 3,000-square-foot Zaxby's in Bartlett is planned to seat up to 56 guests and is anticipated to create 50 new jobs at the location, the spokesperson said.

Threadgill noted the new Zaxby’s should complement Bartlett’s other notable chicken establishments, including Chick-fil-A, KFC, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Slim Chickens, Chicken Salad Chick, Buffalo Wild Wings, Don Don’s Hot Wings and Wingstop.

“Hamburgers, barbecue, Mexican and chicken seems to be the cuisine that competes well, not just in Bartlett, but everywhere,” Threadgill said.

The Zaxby’s site plan was approved by Bartlett’s Municipal Planning Commission in October 2022, while the Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a site plan for the new Zaxby's last June, according to Threadgill.

The most recent Zaxby’s to come to the Memphis area is the 2,400-square-foot pickup-only location at 436 Perkins Ext. in East Memphis. The pickup-only Zaxby’s opened last December and is owned and operated by Memphis Foods, LLC.

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Zaxby's is coming to Bartlett: When the restaurant is expected to open