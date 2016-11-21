What’s behind the Dakota pipeline protests?

A monthslong conflict over the construction of an oil pipeline in North Dakota flared up again Sunday night. At least 17 protesters were taken to the hospital after authorities used tear gas, rubber bullets and water hoses to disperse a crowd of 400 people who had gathered there in subfreezing temperatures. Some were treated for hypothermia, organizers said, drawing the ire of critics, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who urged President Obama to protect the safety of those peacefully protesting the Dakota Access pipeline. Police defended their decision to use force, citing an “ongoing riot.”

The clash between protesters and police came a day after actress Kristen Wiig asked viewers of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” to “please stand with Standing Rock,” the Sioux Indian tribe whose reservation lies near the pipeline route.

What is the Dakota Access pipeline?

The 1,172-mile pipeline is being constructed across four states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois — and is scheduled to carry 470,000 gallons of crude oil a day from fields in North Dakota to an existing refinery in Illinois. Construction on the $3.8 billion project, which gained full state approval in March, is nearly complete.

Why are people protesting it?

A section of the pipeline that is slated to cross under the Missouri River is less than one mile from the Standing Rock Reservation. The tribe and its allies argue that it could leak and pollute Lake Oahe, Standing Rock’s sole water source, and disrupt the surrounding religious, burial and cultural sites. But Energy Transfer Partners, the developer of the project, says the pipeline transports oil more safely than trucks and will not harm the tribe’s sacred land.

When did the protests start?

In April, an elder member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe established the Sacred Stone Camp in Cannon Ball, N.D., to protest the pipeline shortly after construction began. The protests drew indigenous people from all over the country, at one point resulting in what was described as the largest gathering of Native Americans in more than 100 years. On social media, the hashtag #NoDAPL has been used to protest the pipeline.

Who’s been leading them?

Standing Rock and several supporting Native American tribes, as well as activists including filmmaker and actor Mark Ruffalo and actress Shailene Woodley, who was among 27 people arrested in October during what she described as a peaceful protest. Woodley’s arrest was streamed live to tens of thousands of viewers on her Facebook page. Filmmaker Deia Schlosberg and journalist Amy Goodman were also arrested while covering the protests.

Actress Shailene Woodley after her arrest in North Dakota last month. (Photo: Handout via Reuters) More

SLIDESHOW: Protesting the Dakota Access pipeline >>>

Have there been other clashes between protesters and police?

Yes. In late October, violence broke out when a group of protesters tried to create a second camp. According to the Washington Post, “hundreds of law enforcement officers in riot gear used pepper spray, rubber bullets and high-pitched noise cannons to disperse the activists who refused to leave, arresting 141 people in the process.” Some protesters “set fires and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at authorities, and at least one protester fired a gun,” police said. Similar clashes have been reported in recent weeks, including the one that occurred Sunday, but most of the demonstrations have been peaceful.

In August, a group of Standing Rock youth traveled to Washington, D.C., to deliver a Change.org petition opposing the pipeline to President Obama and to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The petition now has more than 400,000 signatures.

Where does Obama stand?

In July, the Standing Rock tribe filed an injunction against the Army Corps of Engineers to stop building on the pipeline. But in September, a federal judge denied the request, and the Obama administration intervened.