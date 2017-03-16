What's Barack Obama Doing Now?

Former President Barack Obama arrived in French Polynesia on Wednesday where he will spend a month at a luxury resort, according to reports. Obama has been enjoying his post-presidency life, getting involved this week in a relaxed golfing session and dining out in Hawaii.

Obama landed on the tourist island Tahiti without wife Michelle Obama and their two daughters, local TV channel Tahiti Nui TV reported, according to Agence France-Presse. Obama will be staying at the Marlon Brando's privately owned retreat Tetiaroa, frequented by A-list Hollywood stars. The villas in the property, which was bought by Brando in the 1960s, cost between 2,000 euros ($2,150) and 12,300 euros per night.

It is unclear what Obama's plans are in the French territory in the South Pacific, or whether his family will later join him.

The 55-year-old has been enjoying his time after the White House and also made some big money after he and his wife signed a book deal with Penguin Random House estimated to be worth close to $60 million.

On Tuesday night, Barack Obama was at Noi Thai Cuisine at Honolulu's Royal Hawaiian Center having dinner with a group of friends and his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, ABC News reported, citing the restaurant's spokeswoman.

Obama was "very friendly and down to earth, as well as very cool," the restaurant's general manager, Ying Rosawan, reportedly said. "We wanted President Obama and his party to have a nice, quiet dinner at Noi Thai. We did our best to keep it under wraps the whole day -- even diners on the other side of the restaurant had no idea the president was eating here. Only a handful of people knew he was coming. We only told our staff just before he came. In the end, it was so worth it, and we really hope to see him on his next visit back home to Hawaii."

Earlier this week, he was also photographed playing golf wearing a white polo and blue shorts.

