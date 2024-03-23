Whatcom Roundup: Two new restaurants in Bellingham; Chick-Fil-A update; SaviBank purchased

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

New restaurant open in Bellingham

Lakeline, a new restaurant serving sandwiches, breakfast, coffee, cocktails, baked goods and other items has opened in Bellingham. The new restaurant opened at the beginning of March.

The restaurant updates its hours each week on its Facebook page, and is at 601 Northshore Drive. in Bellingham.

Bry’s Filipino Cuisine opens

Bry’s Filipino Cuisine has officially opened its brick-and-mortar restaurant after months of preparation and transitioning from its food truck business.

Bry’s Filipino Cuisine restaurant under construction at 1151 N State St. in Bellingham, Wash. with plans to open in 2024.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1151 N. State St. in Bellingham.

Bellingham Chick-Fil-A update

Back in May of 2023, Chick-Fil-A filed for a new 5,028-square-feet restaurant with a dual-lane drive-thru at 4030 Cordata Parkway. Since then, the anticipated restaurant has made little progress.

In November, a Chick-Fil-A spokesperson confirmed the company was still pursuing the Bellingham location. The Bellingham Herald has continued to reach out to the corporation for updates, as well as the city of Bellingham.

On March 18, Blake Lyon, Bellingham’s director of planning and community development confirmed the restaurant is still in the works.

“Our project planner is working with the applicant to ensure they have all the information necessary to submit a complete application. It is my understanding that the applicants are planning their neighborhood meeting, which is a prerequisite to submitting the formal application. Once they have finished that portion and submitted a formal application we will have a better estimate on the anticipated timeline for project review and permitting,” Lyon wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

SaviBank acquired by Harborstone Credit Union

SaviBank, a local bank with branches in Whatcom, Skagit and Island County and headquartered in Mount Vernon, WA has been acquired through an all-cash transaction by Harborstone Credit Union, according to a news release on March 22.

“The transaction is structured as a purchase agreement with Harborstone Credit Union purchasing substantially all assets and assuming substantially all liabilities of SaviBank,” the news release states.

Harborstone Credit Union is based in Lakewood, WA, also announced an acquisition of a Seattle based bank, First Sound Bank, earlier this month.

“SaviBank customers will become members of Harborstone Credit Union with full access to Harborstone’s expansive product and service offerings. The acquisition helps Harborstone Credit Union grow its presence in the Skagit County-area marketplace, diversify its assets, and add superior talent and expertise,” the news release states.

Bellingham events, trivia nights and live music

