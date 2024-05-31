Whatcom Roundup: New Bellingham restaurant; Fairhaven shop closing; nightclub opening

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest retail, business and restaurant activity in and around Whatcom County:

New nightclub proposed

A new nightclub, Parliament Tavern, may be opening at 1313 N. State St. in Bellingham, next door to the previous location of Simmering Tava and State Street Bar. The business filed a permit with the city of Bellingham for a new nightclub May 21, though it had not been approved as of May 24.

Doug’s Burgers opens

Doug’s Burgers, a food truck that opened last November, is now operating out of its new brick-and-mortar space. The restaurant started serving takeout in May.

Bellingham’s newest food truck, Doug’s Burgers at 1301 N State St. in Bellingham, Wash.

The restaurant is now offering takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 2527 Meridian St. in Bellingham, the previous location of El Rey Latino Restaurant and next door to Menace Brewing.

New proposed restaurant in Lynden

Graze and Gather, a charcuterie board business, has filed for a new license for a takeout and delivery endorsement, as well as a spirits, beer and wine rest lounge under the name Graze and Gather Charcuterie and Bistro. The restaurant space is at 115 S Duffner Drive Unit D in Lynden across the street from the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds. The business previously operated without a retail location.

Restaurant reopening in Blaine

Paso Del Norte, a Mexican restaurant in Blaine, is promising to reopen this year after a kitchen fire caused the restaurant to close its doors. The restaurant announced the closure back in March in a Facebook post, which stated the closure would only be a week or so. Now, the restaurant’s Facebook page announced that they are planning to reopen this fall.

The restaurant is at 758 Peace Portal Dr. in Blaine.

Current and Furbish closing

Current and Furbish, a gift and furniture store in Fairhaven, announced it would be permanently closing back in April. Now, the store has reached its final days and is offering a closing sale.

Current and Furbish store at 1115 Harris Ave. in Fairhaven, Bellingham, Wash. on April 3, 2024.

The store will have its last day of business on Friday, May 31, and is offering a retirement clearance sale of 45% off with card or 50% off with cash, according to a Facebook post by the Fairhaven Association.

Current and Furbish is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1115 Harris Ave. in Bellingham.