Whatcom County K-9 unit assists Mount Vernon police in locating vehicle theft suspect

A K-9 unit from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office took a field trip recently to help make an arrest in Skagit County.

Mount Vernon police received a report June 19 of a vehicle being stolen overnight from the front of the victim’s house. The car’s owner told police that firearms had been inside the vehicle when it was stolen, according to a release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.

The man called police back about an hour and half after the theft was reported to inform them he had found the vehicle in the 21000 block of Francis Road.

When officers attempted to contact the vehicle, the driver attempted to escape by crashing through a gate and driving into a wooded area, where he attempted to flee on foot, police reported.

The WCSO K-9 unit and tactical officers searched the area and located the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was described as a 35-year-old white male, who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle , theft of a motor vehicle, and three counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

The Skagit County jail log shows Chace Tyler Keyes was arrested by Mount Vernon police at Francis Road at 5:30 p.m. Keyes is a 35-year-old white male who was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and three counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm. He remained in custody in Skagit County as of Friday, June 21.