These Whatcom County government jobs are hiring now, paying up to $121k with benefits

As the cost of housing, transportation, healthcare, groceries, utilities and other necessities remain high, The Bellingham Herald did the work to search for jobs that pay well and offer benefits.

These Washington state government jobs pay up to $121,000 a year and are currently hiring:

On-call cook at Bellingham Re-entry Center

Salary: $19.17 - $25.52 per hour

Location: Whatcom County

Job description: converting recipes based on the number of people being served, check food before and after preparation, follow safety practices, maintain high standards of personal hygiene, take inventory and prepare meals.

Job requirements: A valid food handler permit and two years of commercial cooking experience or one year of experience as a cook for the state.

Migrant Education Identification and Recruitment

Salary: $65,748 - $88,416 per year

Location: Remote

Job description: identify and recruit eligible children in Washington state, provide technical assistance and training to other recruiters and work on student recruitment activities.

Job requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in a related field and 3 years of experience, or 7 years of experience.

Deputy Regional Administrator

Salary: $118,000 - $121,652 per year

Location: Multiple locations from Whatcom to King County

Job description: The deputy regional administration of the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration will guide Medicaid eligibility, oversee a staff, conduct personal interviews and budget planning and collaborate with Tribal Nations.

Job requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in business or a related field and 10 years of management experience.





Forest Stewardship Specialist

▪ Salary: $54,400 - $73,000 a year

▪ Location: Whatcom County Conservation District

▪ Job description: Work with local landowners, organizations and Puget Sound Conservation Districts to implement a new Forest Stewardship Program, educate landowners on forest stewardship and coordinate program activities and outreach.

▪ Job requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in a related field of study or a technical degree and experience with a valid driver’s license.

Community Wildfire Resilience Specialist

▪ Salary: $54,400 - $73,000 per year

▪ Location: Whatcom Conservation District

▪ Job description: Manage projects and contracts, work with land owners and land managers to address and withhold Whatcom County natural resource management priorities and provide information to media on wildlife risk and preparedness.

▪ Job requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in a related field of study or a technical degree and experience with a valid driver’s license.