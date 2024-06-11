Whatcom Co. man leads police on chase after calling 911 to report shooting a family member

Whatcom County deputies arrested a man for assault after he allegedly shot a family member in the leg at a Ferndale residence before fleeing the scene.

Robert Earl Manly, 55, called 911 around 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 8 to report he had shot a member of his family. About 10 minutes later, the family member also called to report the shooting.

The victim told police Manly was agitated and angry, and walked up to them before shooting them in the leg.

When deputies arrived at the scene in the 1500 block of Harrksell Road in Ferndale, they applied a tourniquet to the victim, and medical aid soon arrived, according to Deb Slater with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Manly had already fled the scene.

Deputies found Manly driving west on Main Street in Ferndale around 11 p.m. The deputies attempted a traffic stop near the Barrett Road intersection, but Manly drove off and merged onto Interstate 5 north.

The vehicle kept heading north until exiting onto Portal Way and continuing north. Deputies reported the vehicle was moving erratically and crossing the center dividing line.

The driver turned east on Grandview Road, and deputies conducted a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Deputies informed Manly he was under arrest and told him to exit the vehicle. Manly ignored the demands and threatened deputies, according to Slater. SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) was called to the scene, and Manly was taken into custody.

He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for a fit-for-jail evaluation. Deputies were granted a warrant for a blood draw to test for DUI, at which point Manley reportedly kicked one of the deputies in the chest.

He was booked into Whatcom County Jail for first-degree assault, third-degree assault of a police officer, eluding police and DUI.