Whataburger submits plans for High Point restaurant

Apr. 20—HIGH POINT — Fast-food restaurant chain Whataburger has submitted plans to the city for a High Point location.

A site plan is under review by the Planning Department for ground-up construction of a 3,305-square-foot restaurant building with a drive-thru at 2713 N. Main St.

The address is an undeveloped outparcel in the parking lot of the NorthPointe Crossing shopping center next to Auto Zone and in front of the AMC High Point 8 movie theater.

This would be the first Whataburger in High Point.

According to its website, Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and opened its 1,000th restaurant earlier this year.

It says it has a 15-state footprint but no current restaurants in North Carolina.

It is reportedly expanding to Charlotte, Greensboro, Fayetteville and the Raleigh area.

It is separate from the What-A-Burger restaurant chain in the Charlotte area.