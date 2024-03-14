Whataburger officials announce plans to open Farmington restaurant this summer

After a lull of approximately a year, Farmington’s fast-food market is showing signs of heating up again with an announcement by Whataburger officials this week that they are opening their first Four Corners location here.

A handful of Whataburger executives were on hand Tuesday, March 12 for an event introducing the company to Farmington residents at the site of the planned restaurant at 5520 E. Main St. The entry of Whataburger into the local fast-food market comes on the heels of a busy period earlier this decade when several national and regional franchise operators — including Slim Chickens and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen — opened Farmington locations, expanding the number of options available to San Juan County diners.

The Farmington Whataburger location will be approximately 3,200 square feet in size and employ more than 100 people, franchisee Nareg Amirian said. He said the restaurant will feature a double drive-thru lane and is expected to open in mid- to late June.

Amirian said Whataburger considered several locations in the Four Corners area, but Farmington came out on top.

Community members line up to sign a door frame at the new under-construction Whataburger location on East Main Street in Farmington during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 12.

“When we looked at the opportunity to grow in New Mexico and looked at the markets available to us, we thought this was a community where we could establish roots,” he said. “ … It made all the sense in the world for Farmington to be our launchpad.”

Whataburger officials are so bullish on the region that they are hoping to open other locations in the area soon, Amirian said, listing Gallup, Aztec, Bloomfield and Durango, Colorado, as possible sites. But they will carefully monitor how the Farmington location fares before making such a decision, he said.

Framing work continues Tuesday, March 12 on the new Whataburger location at 5520 E. Main St. in Farmington.

“We don’t want to rush into opening too many restaurants,” he said. “… We’ll open the first one and see what our operations are and make sure of what we’re doing before we go further east to Aztec or Bloomfield.”

Amirian said the plan to open a Whataburger location in Farmington has been in the works for a couple of years. He noted it took some time to acquire the property the company had targeted — a site tucked in between a Mister Car Wash location and a Lowe’s Home Improvement store just west of the intersection of East Main Street and Piñon Hills Boulevard.

“It seems like there’s a lot of opportunity here,” he said.

Referring to the other recent entries on the city’s fast-food scene, Amirian didn’t appear to seem worried that the market is becoming saturated.

“I don’t mind competition,” he said. “ … The reality is, we want to be the best, and we’re willing to compete. I’m really optimistic.”

George Darrah, the key operator of the Farmington location, moved here from San Antonio, Texas, in June 2023 to run the restaurant with his wife, Zuri Soto, the eatery’s director of operational support. He said the two of them already have made several strong connections in the community, noting that while out on a walk during his first week in town, he met Mayor Nate Duckett while the mayor was out putting up a campaign sign.

Key operator George Darrah addresses the crowd Tuesday, March 12 at the location on East Main Street in Farmington where Whataburger plans to open its first Four Corners restaurant this summer.

“I thought, ‘Man, we’re here!’” Darrah said, laughing.

Darrah said the restaurant will have seating for nearly 100 people inside, as well as additional outdoor seating. The management team for the restaurant already is being put together, he said, and recruitment of workers will begin next month.

He said Whataburger takes special pride in its customer service and its 24/7 operations, closing only late on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“If it’s 3 o’clock in the morning, you know where to come,” he said.

Darrah said the location on East Main Street was chosen because of the growth being demonstrated in the area. He also noted that the long-awaited Piñon Hills Boulevard Extension is about to get started, meaning more growth is probably on the horizon for that sector of Farmington.

Amirian said the restaurant will be one of the first in the entire company to feature a new design, a look he described as sleek and contemporary.

“It’s not your typical (quick-serve restaurant) look,” he said.

The eatery will feature murals that reflect San Juan County elements, he said, including the mascots from Farmington High School and Piedra Vista High School. It also will feature a redesigned kitchen that he said promotes efficiency and productivity while reducing stress for workers.

Community members gather at the site of a planned Whataburger restaurant on East Main Street in Farmington on Tuesday, March 12 for a press conference during which details about the business were presented.

Amirian said he and other Whataburger officials have made between six and 12 visits to Farmington over the last year as plans for the eatery have progressed, something he said demonstrates their commitment to the community.

“That’s where the difference is between us and some of the other competition,” he said. “Our investment is not just in dollars, but in time. George and Zuri have already been in this market for a year and been engaged with the community. … This is not a one-and-done type of deal with us.”

