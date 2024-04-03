Whataburger debuts new limited-time burger. Here’s when and what to know

Whataburger has debuted a new burger, but it won’t stick around.

The bacon double steakhouse burger arrived Tuesday, April 2, at Whataburger restaurants nationwide, according to the Texas-based fast food chain.

Inspired by “flavors of an upscale steakhouse,” the limited-time burger features two beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy fried onions and steak sauce on a toasted bun, a product description reads.

The burger is also available in a junior size, according to a news release.

Customers have until Sunday, June 30, before it leaves menus.

The bacon double steakhouse is the latest item to join Whataburger’s menu.

The chain introduced its boneless WhataWings as a limited-time offer in January, but now says the wings will remain on the menu through the end of the year “due to overwhelming demand,” according to the release.

Customers have their pick of four sauces:

Honey BBQ

Buffalo

Honey butter

Sweet and spicy

Find your nearest Whataburger here.

