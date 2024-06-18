Whataburger or What-A-Burger? Texas-based chain files trademark lawsuit against restaurant

A Texas-based fast food chain has filed a lawsuit against a small restaurant chain in North Carolina over its similar name.

Whatabrands, LLC., the parent company of Whataburger, filed a lawsuit last week against What-A-Burger #13, alleging trademark infringement and the violation of a contract. Whataburger was founded in Texas in 1950, while What-A-Burger #13 emerged nearly two decades later in 1969.

The larger chain announced plans to expand into North Carolina in April 2024 and will open the state's first location in Charlotte.

“Local news outlets in North Carolina began speculating as early as 2022 about Whataburger’s potential expansion into the state,” according to the suit.

The companies signed a mutual agreement that allowed both to operate under certain conditions to minimize confusion between the two brands, which went into effect May 19, 2023, according to the lawsuit. This contract allowed them to use the name in their two existing brick-and-mortar locations and their single food truck at the time.

In the lawsuit, Whataburger alleged that the small North Carolina-based chain created an LLC, WAB #13, before the agreement went into effect and did not inform the larger chain. This alleged violation effectively terminated the contract, and now, Whataburger is asking the courts to require the chain to change its name.

How many Whataburger locations are there?

Founded in Corpus in 1950, Texas has more than 700 locations across the state. However, after its original owners sold its majority stake to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company, the company began to expand further.

In total, there are now more than 940 locations across 15 states with plans for continued expansion.

