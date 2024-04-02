Whataburger to break ground and bring own food truck to this SC city soon. Here’s when and where

The first Columbia-area restaurant for the national chain Whataburger will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at their location off Killian Road.

The site is at an exit of Interstate 77, where a number of other fast food restaurants are located, including Chick-Fil-A and Freddy’s Frozen Custard as well as a number of car dealerships. The address is 202 Bridgeberry Lane. As part of the event, Whataburger will have its own company food truck at the site, along with exclusive giveaways and raffle items.

The chain is not to be confused with the locally owned What-a-Burger in West Columbia.

Company spokesman Victor Trevino could not be reached for comment on the specifics of the restaurant. All Whataburgers are open 24 hours daily except Christmas.

The national chain with 1,000 restaurants has begun advertising for two key positions, operating partner and restaurant manager.

The operating partner is the overall manager and makes key financial, staffing, and brand decisions. The preferred background is an associate degree or work experience and two or more years of management experience in the restaurant or hospitality industry.

The restaurant manager oversees the daily operations. Preferred experience is a high school diploma/GED, equivalent work experience, at least one year of restaurant leadership experience and certification in food handlers and safety.

Whataburger is also planning to open restaurants in Irmo and Lexington as well as several in the Upstate.