What to watch: New TV shows, movies, sports on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more in April (Apple TV+ & Amazon MGM Studios & Lorenzo Sisti/NETFLIX)

If you're not sure what to watch this month, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and more streaming sites will premiere some great new TV shows and movies in April, from spy thrillers to rom-coms.

Ripley, starring Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning will be released on Netflix, while Colin Farrell transforms into a private detective for Sugar Apple TV+. Elisabeth Moss stars in the new spy series The Veil on Disney+, and Rudy Mancuso and Camila Mendes lead a uniquely sweet rom-com Música.

Additionally, the documentary Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion looks at the dark side of the Brandy Melville fashion movement.

What to watch on Netflix: New TV shows and movies

Ripley - April 4

All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott is joined by Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning, to take on the crime drama series Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith's novels.

Directed, written and executive produced by Oscar winner Steve Zaillian, the eight episode series follows Tom Ripley (Scott) in 1960s Italy, hired by a wealthy man in New York to convince his son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn), to the return to the U.S. But Tom proves to be particularly skilled in deceit.

Scoop - April 5

Director Philip Martin, and writers Peter Moffatt and Geoff Bussetil, go back to Prince Andrew's 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, where he was asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai and Rufus Sewell star in Scoop, a movie that looks at the women who made the Newsnight appearance happen.

Watch TV shows, movies on Netflix

What to watch on Disney+: New TV shows and movies

#WeWereTheLuckyOnes is inspired by one family’s true story of hope and resilience. Coming April 17 to #DisneyPlus in Canada. pic.twitter.com/o30uQhCFBz — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) March 27, 2024

We Were the Lucky Ones - April 17

After its premiere on Hulu in the U.S., the series We Were the Lucky Ones makes its way to Disney+ in Canada.

Starring Joey King and Logan Lerman, the limited series in based on a true story of a Jewish family that separated at the start of World War II.

FX’s The Veil, an international spy thriller starring Elisabeth Moss. Streaming April 30, only on Disney+ Canada. pic.twitter.com/xgzrhSD0dU — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) March 21, 2024

The Veil - April 30

Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan star in a espionage thriller series, The Veil, which explores a unique relationship between two women travelling from Istanbul to Paris, and London, who have an interest in figure out the others secrets, with the U.S. CIA and French DGSE watching their moves.

Getty Images Disney+ Sign up for Disney+ with plans starting at $7.99/month $8 at Disney+

What to watch on Prime Video: New TV shows and movies

How to Date Billy Wash - April 5

Charithra Chandran and Sebastian Croft play best friends Amelia and Archie, but Amelia has a crush on a new transfer student to their school, Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan). That leads Archie to go to great lengths to try to keep the pair away from each other.

Música - April 14

Rudy Mancuso has innovated the romantic comedy genre with Música, costarring Camila Mendes.

Mancuso plays a puppeteer, street performer in Newark who has a condition called synesthesia (something Mancuso has in real life), a neurological condition where input from one sense results in the experience of another sense. In this case, resulting in a heightened sense of sound and rhythms. Mancuso's character in the film is trying to navigate his uncertain future, from romantic relationships to his job prospects.

Getty Images Prime Video Sign up for Prime Video with a 30-day free trial, then $9.99/month $10 at Prime Video

What to watch on Crave: New TV shows and movies

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion - April 9

The documentary Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion dives into the Brandy Melville brand's following, and its "one size fits most" model, revealing the "exploitative business" of fashion.

The Sympathizer - April 14

The seven-part series The Sympathizer is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a thriller that follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the last days of the Vietnam War, and life in Los Angeles.

The series stars Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, along with Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.

Watch TV shows, movies on Crave

What to watch on Apple TV+: New TV shows and movies

Loot Season 2 - April 3

The popular Maya Rudolph series Loot is back for Season 2, where she continues to lead her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation, which she's adamant about making her priority.

Sugar - April 5

Colin Farrell stars in Sugar, a unique take on the detective story genre.

Farrell plays John Sugar, a private investigator who's hired to investigate the disappearance of the granddaughter of a famous Hollywood producer.

Created by Mark Protosevich, the series also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez

Getty Images Apple TV+ Watch movies and TV shows on Apple TV+ with 7 days free, then $12.99/month $13 at Apple TV+

What to watch on Paramount+: New TV shows and movies

The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 - April 10

Some serious and infamous Challengers are back for The Challenge: All Stars Season 4, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Nicole Zanatta, Tina Barta, Veronica Portillo, Brad Fiorenza, Syrus Yarbrough, Tony Raines, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett.

This season, the competitors are fighting for a $500,000 prize.

Which Brings Me to You - April 19

Jane (Lucy Hale) and Will (Nat Wolff) attend a friend's wedding and have an instant connection. While things seemingly start off as hook up in a coatroom, they spend the next 24 hours sharing candid stories about their messy relationships.

Getty Images Paramount+ Watch TV shows and moves on Paramount+ with 7 days free, then $9.99/month $10 at Paramount+

What to watch on Fubo: Premier League

Watch Arsenal face off against Aston Villa in the Premier League matchup on April 14, with Arsenal currently second in the league standings.

Getty Images Fubo Watch the Premier League on FuboTV with a free trail, then $24.99/month $25 at FuboTV

What to watch on Mubi: New movies

Andrew Haigh: A Double Bill - April 1

After Andrew Haigh's success with All of Us Strangers, Mubi is celebrating the director with Andrew Haigh: A Double Bill, with the films Weekend and 45 Years, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2016.

How to Have Sex - April 5

Molly Manning Walker's phenomenal film How to Have Sex will be available to stream on Mubi April 5, which follows three 16-year-old British girls, Tara (McKenna-Bruce), Skye (Lara Peake) and Em (Enva Lewis), on a holiday in Malia, Crete.

Watch movies on Mubi