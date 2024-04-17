What to expect from Mayorkas’s Senate impeachment trial, the Supreme Court hears arguments in Jan. 6 case, Travis Kelce announces game show

Good morning, all. Fun fact while you have that morning coffee: It may date back 600,000 years. Now, on to the news.

NEED TO KNOW

DHS boss’s impeachment moves forward

The Republican-led House sent its articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate yesterday.

The charges: Republicans allege that Mayorkas willfully failed to enforce southern border laws, which they claim led to “millions” of illegal border crossings, and that he knowingly lied under oath. [NBC News]

DHS response: A spokesperson accused Republicans of playing “political games” and highlighted Mayorkas’s work on a bipartisan border bill in the Senate that the House GOP blocked. [Politico]

What’s next: Democrats, who control the Senate, have said they oppose a lengthy trial, which would require a two-thirds majority for a conviction. They’re aiming for a vote to dismiss the charges. [New York Times]

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



🏀 Key Lakers win

The Lakers secured a spot in the NBA playoffs after beating the Pelicans, who will now play the Kings for their own chance at the championship during the play-in tournament's final day on Friday. [Yahoo Sports]

⚖️ SCOTUS Jan. 6 case

The Supreme Court heard arguments about a law used against participants in the 2021 Capitol riot. A ruling striking down the law’s use could affect hundreds of people’s cases and one of Donald Trump’s federal cases. [CNN]

⭐ Big black hole

Astronomers serendipitously discovered what is now considered the largest black hole in the Milky Way just 2,000 light-years from Earth. The “sleeping giant” weighs 33 times the mass of the sun. [USA Today]

➡️ Maui wildfires

The Maui Fire Department released a report on last year’s wildfires. They said poorly stocked fire engines and stations and a lack of aid between counties left them unable to quickly put out the blazes. [AP]

📺 Kelce’s game show

Amazon Prime Video announced that Chiefs star Travis Kelce will host the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, marking his first regular TV role. There’s no premiere date yet. [Today]

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY



🔍 The true crime drama Under the Bridge, starring Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough, is on Hulu. [Deadline]

📺 Netflix’s hit reality competition show The Circle is back. Here’s how Season 6 differs from past seasons. [Entertainment Weekly]

🏀 In the NBA play-in tournament: The Heat play the Sixers at 7 p.m. ET, while the Hawks play the Bulls at 9:30 p.m. ET, both on ESPN. [Miami Herald / Chicago Tribune]

⚾ In baseball, the Guardians and the Red Sox play again at 7:10 p.m. ET on Fubo. The Guardians won yesterday’s game. [AP]

🍌 It’s National Banana Day. Try one of these 32 recipes that go beyond banana bread. [Southern Living]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1964, Jerrie Mock became the first woman to complete a solo flight around the world. She landed in Columbus, Ohio, after flying 23,103 miles in 29 days, 11 hours and 59 minutes. [WCMH]

3 QUESTIONS



...about shopping memberships

I talked to commerce expert Molly Moorhead about Target Circle, Target’s new subscription service, to see how it stacks up with competitors like Walmart+ and Amazon Prime.

Lily: What big perks does Target Circle offer compared to other services?

Molly: Target Circle 360 offers free same-day delivery via Shipt, which gets you access to the full Shipt retail marketplace. There are dozens of retailers, including CVS, Lowe’s and Petco.

Lily: Any major drawbacks?

Molly: Streaming. My team reported that Walmart+ includes Paramount+, while Amazon Prime includes Prime Video. Target has no equivalent.

Lily: How can I figure out which service is best for me?

Molly: I’d suggest you consider where you regularly shop and what you buy. Your membership should help you maximize existing benefits and perks from your favorite store.

Yahoo News readers asked us questions about the case: We answered them.

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



An 8-year-old crab named Howie has gone viral for eating caviar, wearing a wide array of hats and communicating through sign language. Owner Laura Porter originally adopted Howie for her daughter but said she’s “always been Howie's favorite person.” [People]

