Here's what it was like to listen to Trump-Clinton debate on the radio

56 years ago, Vice President Richard Nixon debated Senator John F. Kennedy in the first nationally televised presidential debate, and Nixon won—if you asked people who listened on the radio. Those who watched on television, as the famous history lesson goes, almost all thought Kennedy won, and that Nixon bombed. The camera made all the difference.

With that in mind, on Sunday night I decided to watch the second presidential debate of 2016 by not watching it: I listened to the whole event on CNN radio, using SiriusXM in my car. I couldn’t see the candidates at all, and it changed everything.

Well, it changed a lot of things. It did not necessarily produce for me a different winner, in my mind, than if I had watched it on television. But compared to the way I watched the first debate—a back-and-forth sampling of traditional cable television, live video stream on Twitter, and live video stream on Facebook—it made a world of difference.

I’ll state right off the bat that I thought this debate was ugly and appalling from start to finish. (Politico calls it the “ugliest debate ever.”) If someone “won” that 90-minute circus of insults and vitriol, it was Hillary Clinton, in my opinion. That being said, I thought Donald Trump performed much better than he did last time. And I think that part of why I think that was the effect of the radio.

Based strictly on his verbal performance, I came away thinking that Trump performed at least well enough to quell, for now, the imminent Republican Party meltdown that began brewing after the audio from 2005 surfaced this weekend.

I couldn’t see Trump’s facial expressions

Without being able to see the candidates’ faces, I could not see Trump’s facial expressions, which in the first debate were often ridiculous, prolonged, and took away from the points he was making verbally. I couldn’t see him roll his eyes, glare, and glower at Clinton, or exaggeratedly frown just before he interrupts her.

I could only hear his words, and while he made many ridiculous comments, he also had moments in which he was tough and to-the-point (though never exactly succinct). I’d even bet that certain comments that met with derision from television viewers didn’t play quite so poorly for radio listeners, because what mattered was the oral delivery.

For example, when Trump promised he would bring a criminal investigation against Clinton if he were elected (what is sure to be the most talked-about moment of the debate), that moment struck me as shocking, but not necessarily as absurd. It was more scary and stern. When you’re not watching, you still create images in your mind based on what you hear, and my image of Trump as he made his strongest statements was, I imagine, more authoritative than he may have looked on television.

And something else that happened after he made some of his comments added to their effectiveness for me: crowd response.

The audience noise played a huge role

Even though moderators Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz begged the live audience in St. Louis not to make noise or applaud, there were many moments when they did—and more of them seemed to be pro-Trump moments. When Trump threatened to prosecute Clinton, the crowd roared, seemingly in approval.

And the crowd roared in approval at many of Trump’s interruptions. These moments included when Clinton said she was making a policy of not interrupting Trump, and Trump interrupted, “Because you’ve got nothing to say,” or when Clinton said it’s “awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law of our country,” and Trump said, “because you’d be in jail.”

The live audience, based purely on their responses I could hear, sounded like they approved of his zingers. And it helped some of his lines land successfully, for me. His line about Lincoln, in particular (“She lied, and now she’s blaming the lie on the late, great, Abraham Lincoln”) made me laugh. All I could do was hear it, not see him, and it was a funny one.

However, the amplified sound, at times, could also hurt Trump.

Trump’s sniffling was extremely loud on the radio

Trump repeatedly and audibly sniffled again throughout the second debate, as he did in the first one. And on the radio, it was even more distracting and strange than I remember it being when I watched the first debate on video. On the radio, the “sniff” sound in the microphone was even more audible than on television.