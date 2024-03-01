What Biden and Trump said during border visits, ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres and Caitlin Clark says she’ll enter WNBA draft

Good morning, everyone. We have some Beatles fans in our midst! Many of you wrote in to say “A Day in the Life” is your favorite song on the Sgt. Pepper’s album. Now, on to the news.

Chris Carlson/AP, Leah Millis/Reuters

NEED TO KNOW

What Biden Trump

President Biden and former President Donald Trump visited different parts of Texas yesterday to talk about how they’d approach immigration and the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In Brownsville: Biden challenged Trump to “join” him in supporting bipartisan border legislation that would, among other things, make it harder for people crossing illegally to claim asylum. [New York Times]

In Eagle Pass: Trump claimed the country is “overrun by Biden migrant crime” and mentioned Laken Riley, a Georgia student who was allegedly killed by an undocumented migrant. [CNN]

The bigger picture: The visits come weeks after House GOP lawmakers refused to pass the $20 billion bill that Biden referred to in his remarks. Immigration continues to be a top 2024 election issue for voters. [Yahoo News]

Charlie Neibergall/AP

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



🏀 Clark’s WNBA dreams

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark announced that she’ll enter the 2024 WNBA draft. She's likely a top prospect for any team, but the Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick. [Yahoo Sports]

🏛️ Govt. shutdown averted

The Senate passed a short-term funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown that would’ve begun tonight. The bill created new funding deadlines: March 8 and March 22. [ABC News]

🔥 Texas wildfires

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, one of five active wildfires in northern Texas, has burned 1 million acres. It’s now the largest recorded blaze in state history. [Yahoo News]

🩺 Cannabis risks

In a study published Wednesday, researchers found that using cannabis as little as once per month is associated with a higher risk of both heart attack and stroke. [NBC News]

📺 ‘NCIS’ spin-off

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will reprise their popular NCIS roles as special agents Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo and Ziva David in an “action-packed” spin-off for Paramount+. [People]

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY



🥜 It’s National Peanut Butter Lover's Day. Make one of these delicious peanut butter recipes to celebrate. [The Takeout]

🎬 The sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is in theaters. (More on that below.) [Business Insider]

📺 Adam Sandler fans: His new sci-fi drama Spaceman is on Netflix. Here’s why he decided to take on a serious role. [Hollywood Reporter]

🎵 Miley Cyrus and Pharrell’s long-awaited single “Doctor (Work It Out)” is now on streaming platforms. [Billboard]

🏀 In the NBA, the Kings and the Timberwolves play at 8 p.m. ET on Bally Sports. Both teams may not have their leading scorers. [Sacramento Bee]

☀️ And don’t forget to: Read your daily horoscope. Play the Daily Crossword. Check the forecast in your area.

George Frey/Getty Images

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 1872, Yellowstone National Park, in Montana, became the country’s — and the world’s — first national park. [USA Today]

3 QUESTIONS



...about Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is out today. My Yahoo Entertainment colleague Kelsey Weekman discusses what to know before heading to theaters.

Lily: Refresh me, what’s the Dune franchise about?

Kelsey: Paul Atreides moves to a dangerous planet to secure the future of the universe. You can expect murder, deception and heavy “spice” use.

Lily: Complete this sentence: You’ll like this movie if…

Kelsey: …if you’re into a sci-fi epic that’s a little more intense and cerebral than Star Wars. The book series is sprawling and bizarre and makes you think about morality and destiny.

Lily: Why are the Dune popcorn buckets getting so much fanfare?

Kelsey: The novelty buckets have an enormous worm mouth emerging from the top, which looks a little … well, suggestive. SNL poked fun at it, and so did the Dune cast.

Get more from Kelsey: Read her entertainment reporting.

Founder Charlotte Liebling (Loved Before)

FEEL-GOOD MOMENT



Charlotte Liebling is the founder of Loved Before, a company that takes in used stuffed animals to be resold and given a second life. “It doesn’t matter if toys are old or battered or worn, we’ll find them homes,” she said. [Washington Post]

Have a great weekend. See you on Monday!

💡 P.S. Before you go, your daily advice: Is it always rude to leave an event without saying goodbye to the host? An etiquette expert says there are exceptions. [Today]

About The Yodel: The Yodel is a morning newsletter from Yahoo News. Lily Herman curates trusted news and daily delights from the top news publishers.

If you start your day with The Yodel, you can keep up with weather, national news, politics, entertainment and sports — in four minutes or less. Sign up here.