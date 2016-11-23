What ‘alt-right’ really means: a glossary of terms

Many were shocked by images of people raising their arms in a Nazi salute and yelling “Hail Victory!” in celebration of Donald Trump’s presidential win at an “alt-right” conference in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Amid outrage and under pressure to distance himself from such overtly offensive behavior, the president-elect disavowed the so-called alt-right during a meeting with reporters at the New York Times Tuesday saying, “It’s not a group I want to energize.”

But he already has.

America might have just recently become aware of the alt-right, but the leaders of this racist, white nationalist movement have been inching their way from the political fringe into the mainstream for years, facilitated by their use of coded language.

The movement was emboldened by Donald Trump’s candidacy, beginning with his early campaign promises to crack down on immigration from Mexico and Muslim countries. In August, Trump hired as his campaign CEO former Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon, who has credited himself with transforming the conservative news site into “the platform of the alt-right.” Shortly after the election, Bannon was named chief strategist and senior counselor to the president-elect.

For the proponents of this far-right faction — defined largely by the belief that white culture in America is under attack — Trump’s presidential election was seen as proof that their views had been legitimized.

The Washington conference was sponsored by the white nationalist think tank National Policy Institute. Its theme was Trump’s victory, but the bulk of president Richard Spencer’s keynote speech was in line with the nationalist views Spencer has espoused since becoming head of the organization in 2011.

Loaded with a mix of Internet slang, racist and anti-Semitic euphemisms, and unabashed Nazi references, Spencer’s speech provides the perfect opportunity to decode the real message of the alt-right, starting with its name.

View photos Members of a white supremacist group give a fascist salute during a gathering in Wisconsin in 2011. (Photo: Darren Hauck/Reuters) More

Alt-right: According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, the term “alt-right” was coined by Spencer in 2008 as part of a “shallow re-branding” of white nationalism. Short for “Alternative,” the “Alt” refers to the movement’s rejection of both the mainstream media and the Republican establishment.

The definition of white nationalism varies, but the term essentially espouses an ideology that promotes a national identity based on race, often rooted in perceived superiority of white people over those of other races. The NPI describes itself on its website as “dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world.”

“They don’t want to be identified as white nationalists anymore,” the SPLC’s Heidi Beirich told Yahoo News back in August. “People associate that with white supremacy, which is what it is, so instead they changed it to ‘alt-right.’”

In fact, the through line that connects the nebulous collection of think tanks, bloggers, radio hosts and redditors that have come to comprise the alt-right is a shared interest in protecting white American culture from a perceived threat of multiculturalism. Its acolytes have endorsed a variety of policies, from ending social programs that benefit minorities, banning immigration to the U.S. from non-European or predominantly nonwhite countries, restricting U.S. citizenship to white Americans to eugenics — a program of controlled breeding to change the racial balance of the country in favor of whites.

Yet, as Beirich noted at the time, this new and less threatening term has enabled the movement to make its way from the farthest reaches of the fringe and “into right-wing politics,” just in time for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

View photos Supporters of the Ku Klux Klan confront opposing demonstrators during a rally last year at the Columbia, S.C., statehouse. (Photo: Chris Keane/Reuters) More