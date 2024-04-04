Whales off Ventura coast greet boats during season of surprises

Whale watching boats off Ventura reported a season of rare sightings this year from the appearance of one of the world’s biggest sharks to up-close encounters with some of the regulars.

Each year, thousands of gray whales make an annual migration past Ventura, first heading south from Arctic waters, where they spend summers feeding. Then, starting around mid-February, they turn around and head back. That part is fairly routine.

“I think the difference this year from the last few years has been the amount of friendly encounters we've had,” said Andrea Mills, education coordinator for Island Packers, a company based out of Ventura and Channel Islands harbors.

Gray whales hang out with whale watchers

Whales and other ocean wildlife were spotted in the Santa Barbara Channel between Santa Cruz Island and the mainland on Friday.

When boats spot whales close by, they shut off their engines and keep a safe distance, Mills said. But sometimes, the whales swim toward them and then stick around a little while.

“Usually when gray whales migrate through, they're just on a mission to get to their feeding grounds,” she said. “They're not stopping for anything.”

But this season, a few did. It was a first for her, she said.

Orca and basking shark sightings up this year

Encounters with humpback whales also seemed up this year and boats have reported several sightings of groups of orcas, also known as killer whales.

Earlier this year, basking sharks made a rare appearance in the Santa Barbara Channel. The sharks can grow up to 30-plus feet, making them the world's second-largest fish, next to whale sharks. They swim with wide-open mouths when they forage. Instead of big teeth, their mouths act as filters, sorting small crustaceans and other fish.

By April, gray whale sightings had tapered off for the year, but humpbacks typically stick around into the summer, Mills said.

