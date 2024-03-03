Whale washes up at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH — Recovery efforts are underway after a whale was seen washed up Sunday morning at the Oceanfront.

About 200 people are lined along the beach at 25th Street to watch the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Stranding Response team pull the whale further up the beach.

A forklift and a tractor are on standby, and ropes have been attached to the whale to drag it forward.

Currently, waves are crashing against it, periodically shifting the whale.

Based on the smell, the stranding response team will need to perform a necropsy to determine a cause of death. The team has not yet returned Pilot phone calls seeking more information.

This is a developing story. Visit PilotOnline.com for updates.