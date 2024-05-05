Whale washes ashore on the north side of the Indian River Inlet on Sunday

A whale washed up on the beach on the north side of the Indian River Inlet in Delaware Seashore State Park on Sunday.

Dana Mascuilli Trimbur, who has a home in Ocean View, photographed the whale around 10 a.m.

"It was trying to move, but it was beached due low tide," she said.

Further information about the species and status of the whale was not immediately available.

The Lewes-based Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute typically responds to such incidents.

"Thank you everyone for your outreach regarding the whale. We are monitoring the situation and we will update as we get information. We appreciate all of the support and offers to assist, and might not be able to respond to all calls and requests at this time," a MERR Facebook post said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

