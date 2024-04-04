Right whale found off Virginia Beach coast died of ‘catastrophic injuries’ from vessel strike, NOAA says

A North Atlantic right whale found dead off the Virginia Beach coast was found to have “catastrophic injuries” and vertebrae fractures, according to a necropsy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that preliminary findings from the necropsy, or animal autopsy, showed the female whale had a dislocation of her spine and fractures to all vertebrae in the lower back.

“These findings are consistent with blunt force trauma from a vessel strike prior to death,” the update reads. “Additional histological and diagnostic testing of samples is pending.”

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Sarah Sharp, Animal Rescue Veterinarian with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, helped with NOAA’s necropsy. She said the whale’s death from the vessel strike was likely “agonizing but relatively quick.” NOAA and other environment groups have advocated for slower boat speeds, since a majority of right whale deaths have been attributed to vessel strikes or entanglement.

“The choice is simple: vessels either slow down or the North Atlantic right whale goes extinct,” she said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported the death Tuesday, but the carcass was found Saturday by a company conducting Mid-Atlantic whale surveys for the Navy. The whale, identified as female #1950, was seen floating about 50 miles offshore from Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

Whale #1950 is a recent mother, giving birth to her sixth calf this winter, and NOAA reports that her first sighting was in 1989. Her baby was not seen near her carcass, and NOAA reports the baby has not been seen since Feb. 16 off Amelia Island in Florida. Her calf is considered a “seriously injured dependent calf” due to the death of its mother. According to Whale and Dolphin Conservation, a nonprofit that focuses on the longevity of whale and dolphin species, the calf will likely not survive without its mother.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com