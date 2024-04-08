WGN's Mike Janssen joined the crowd in Carbondale to witness the 2024 eclipse
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday afternoon. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomemon.
Before-and-after photographs taken along the path of the total solar eclipse in North America reveal the stunning, awe-inducing nature of the celestial phenomenon.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
