WGNO News at 5 p.m.
With markets entering another week at record highs, updates on the labor market and a testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will greet investors.
Apologies for being out last week — a cold got the best of me, but I’m back and here to talk about the fact that shutting down startups is big business, Stripe’s new valuation, Klarna’s latest AI update and more. Last week, I wrote about two startups — Sunset and SimpleClosure — that help other startups shut down, raising capital. You can hear Alex Wilhelm and I discuss both topics on Friday's Equity Podcast episode.
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Colombia match.
The former star once again started rough, settled down, and finished with some momentum.
See why Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this denim shirt.
We found the 7 best selling gas cans to help you transfer highly flammable fuel to your gas powered motors on Amazon.
Worthy weighed in at the combine at 165 pounds, which would make him one of the lightest players in the NFL. That limits the options that teams will have with him.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits.
A 1982 Isuzu P'up Diesel 4x4 pickup truck, twin to the Chevrolet LUV, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The stock market's record highs make people feel uncomfortable, understandably. But metrics other than the raw index numbers tell the story from another perspective: that of average growth.
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are reaching new heights — but now is the time to consider other options.
Rublev will lose out on prize money and ranking points earned by reaching the semifinals.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
Get ready for warmer weather with epic deals on floral prints, lightweight bedding, colorful cookware, outdoor furniture and more.
Pull together your space with 10 expert-approved accessories that only look expensive.
This week's best tech deals include a PS5 bundle for $450, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and a bunch of discounts on Anker accessories.
Over the past couple of years, Nvidia, by far the largest AI chipmaker, has ramped up its investments in startups that propel it deeper into the AI space. According to S&P Global and Crunchbase, the funding and investment database, Nvidia's startup investments jumped 280% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023, with the company and its VC arm, Nvidia Ventures, participating in ~46 deals last year.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.