Weymouth woman dead in 'apparent homicide,' police say

WEYMOUTH — Officials say the death of a Weymouth woman is being investigated as an "apparent homicide" after she was found death in her Lake Street home Monday.

The body of Christine Ruth Mello, 56, was found in her home at 34 Lake St. on Monday. Mello has been reported missing, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's office.

Officials said they believe Mello may have been dead for "a number of days."

"The information we have at the time, including the apparent passage of time, includes no indication of any ongoing danger to the community," Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller said in a statement.

25 murder cases: Many defendants thought they'd never see parole. Now, they have a chance

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Police investigating death of Weymouth woman as 'apparent homicide'