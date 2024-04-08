Weymouth will spend $5 million to fix more than a dozen roads. Which ones are included?

WEYMOUTH – The town will spend $5 million to repair and repave sidewalks and roads as part of an ongoing effort to address long-neglected infrastructure.

The town council recently unanimously approved borrowing $5 million for Mayor Robert Hedlund’s Pave the Wey road program.

"Through this administration, this has been the most aggressive paving program up and down the South Shore," said Kenan Connell, director of the town's department of public works. "We've been doing 25 to 30 roads per season, and that's a pretty aggressive schedule."

What is Pave the Wey?

After taking office in 2016, Hedlund's administration started addressing a backlog of necessary road repairs using Community Development Block Grant money, free cash and state Chapter 90 money.

Weymouth uses the Pave the Wey plan as a map to decide which project to pursue. The department of public works considers road length, traffic volume, materials and conditions to create a rating for the Pavement Condition Index, which ranges from a low of 40 to a high of 100.

Many roads are also on a schedule for gas line installation, and repaving is often coordinated with that effort.

What streets will get paved this year?

Connell outlined the list of projects this year's funding will cover. He said more projects could get added to the list depending on the availability of funding as the new budget year starts on July 1.

The streets the town will tackle this year include:

Middle Street from Libby Parkway to Route 18

Pleasant Street from Park Avenue to Libby Parkway

Fieldstone Lane

Lochmere Road

Bell Road

Cedar Street

Myrtle Street

Raymond Street

School Street

Grove Street

Belmont Street

Progress Street

Adorn Street

Jacquelyn Road

Fairway Street

Mutton Lane from Washington Street to Pleasant Street

East Street

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth officials try to coordinate gas line work with paving effort