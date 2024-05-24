Weymouth School Committee names interim superintendent. Who will fill the role?

WEYMOUTH – Assistant Superintendent Melanie Curtin will serve as interim superintendent following the recent departure of Superintendent Robert Wargo.

The school committee on Thursday unanimously approved Curtin, who most recently served as assistant superintendent of instructional services and support, to the interim position.

The committee and Curtin agreed to a one-year contract with the same salary Wargo was receiving, which was about $214,000 in 2023.

"I'm so grateful and honored for your trust," Curtin said. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be working alongside all of you, and absolutely thrilled to be working alongside our amazing educators."

Curtin has been with the district for more than two decades, starting out as a high school history teacher. She has served as an assistant superintendent for about three years, and was the district's assistant director of instructional services and support prior to that.

Several school committee members praised her work in the district.

"I know she has an unwavering loyalty to the district and I very much home she will have a year of success and bring some much needed stability to the district," member Dana Scott said.

Wargo has left the district to serve as superintendent in Barrington, Rhode Island. He initially said he would finish out the school year in Weymouth, but school committee chair Tracy Nardon said Thursday he has left the district.

The Weymouth School Committee selected Wargo in 2021 as superintendent following a search process to replace Jennifer Curtis-Whipple.

Wargo previously served as the district’s assistant superintendent of instructional services and support since January 2020, and previously was principal at Scituate High School and King Philip High School in Wrentham.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth School Committee picks Melanie Curtin as interim superintendent