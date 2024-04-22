Weymouth Carnival brouhaha ends event 2 days early. How you can get a ticket refund

WEYMOUTH – The operator of the annual Weymouth Spring Carnival is issuing refunds to people affected by the event's early finale following a weekend brawl that led to its early closure Saturday and cancelation Sunday. The incident resulted in one arrest and issues with controlling the crowd.

The carnival began Wednesday, April 17, and was scheduled to run through Sunday, April 21. The town holds the carnival every year to raise money for the events committee, which puts on the annual Fourth of July fireworks.

Fiesta Shows, which runs the carnival, said crowds at the event got out of hand Friday night in what it described on Facebook as an "unprecedented occurrence."

"We maintain a large police and fire presence on-site as part of our normal security procedures to ensure that our patrons are safe at all times," the Fiesta Facebook post said. "We feel bad for the good citizens and families of Weymouth that were enjoying their time at the carnival when this occurred."

Despite the existing security in place, Weymouth police responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls about fights happening at the carnival, which was being held on the Weymouth High School property at 1 Wildcat Way, according to WCVB.

A traveling carnival lights up the night at Weymouth High School during April vacation on Friday April 21, 2023

Weymouth police said a 911 caller reported there were shots fired at the carnival, but officer found no indication of any gunshots. Police said there was also no indication that any other weapons were involved in the incident.

Fiesta underscored that point on Facebook.

"In working with our partners at the Weymouth police, we can confirm there were no shots fired but rather crowd-control issues," the company said.

The brouhaha led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man from Brockton and a criminal complaint being issued to a juvenile. A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries she suffered at the carnival when fights broke out near the entrance gate.

According to Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund, Brockton police said the 18-year-old has since posted bail and has been released from custody. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday, according to police.

How to receive a refund from Fiesta Shows

The company posted ways to receive refunds for affected customers.

People who purchased online and redeemed their wristband or MegaPass after 6 p.m. Friday or is unredeemed, can contact customersupport@fiestashows.com

Fiesta's Fair Pass cards with ride credits can be used at any location or fair and they do not expire.

"We will do our best to accommodate all customers in an efficient manner, but we do ask for you to allow 24 hours for response by email," the company said. "Thank you for your understanding."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Fights and crowd control issues cancel Weymouth Spring Carnival