'We've been seen': Kickapoo educator, robotics leader named SPS Teacher of the Year

Kickapoo High School Teacher Betsy Cannella was named the Springfield Public School Teacher of the Year at the Celebrate SPS Banquet on Friday, April 19, 2024

Walking off the stage after being named Springfield Public Schools' Teacher of the Year, Betsy Cannella barely made it to a table Friday when the line began to form. Her colleagues, friends and former teachers crowded in to hug her neck or pat her on the back.

The industrial technology teacher at Kickapoo High School — who leads the Robotics Club — was smiling but quiet. She admitting the honor was a lot to absorb.

"I was not ready for that," said Cannella, who started teaching 16 years ago.

"I love what I do," she told the News-Leader. "I didn't need this to continue but that fact that we've been seen is wonderful — and all four of us."

Springfield Public Schools Teacher of the Year Betsy Cannella with finalists Laurie Macy, Julie Burke, and Alicia Johnson and SPS Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan (left) and MSU President Clif Smart at the Celebrate SPS Banquet on Friday, April 19, 2024

Cannella was recognized Friday along with finalist Julie Buerke, a vocal music teacher at Fremont Elementary; Alicia Johnson, a first grade teacher at Twain Elementary; and Laurie Macy, a special education teacher at Pipkin Middle School.

They were spotlighted during the Celebrate SPS event at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center. The annual event, long held on a Monday in mid-April, shifted to a Friday this year.

This wasn't the first time Cannella was named a finalist for SPS Teacher of the Year. She was a runner-up in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

At the podium this year after winning, Cannella said friends and colleagues know she doesn't love being the center of attention. "But, I want to thank everybody along the journey."

Cannella explained that she didn't start out as an educator but said she learned from Lenae Lazzelle, director of gifted education in SPS, and the "master teachers" at the Phelps Center for Gifted Education.

Kickapoo High School Teacher Betsy Cannella was named the Springfield Public School Teacher of the Year at the Celebrate SPS Banquet on Friday, April 19, 2024

"I did not know what I was doing but I learned along the way and learning came hard for me growing up," she said.

She encouraged those listening to "trust” teachers.

"I love waking up and going to work," she said. "I get to go to work and teach and be part of this whole community."

There were other awards given out during the event, including:

Rookie of the Year Award

Named after Disney Elementary teacher Malori McGhe, who died during her first year of teaching, the award honors a beginning teacher who builds meaningful connections with peers and gains critical skills.

Drew Irwin, a 2007 graduate of Marshfield High School, initially pursued acting and was a manager at Best Buy when he decided to transition to teaching.

Twain Elementary School teacher Andrew "Drew" Irwin was named the Rookie of the year at the Celebrate SPS Banquet on Friday, April 19, 2024

Irwin was part of the first cohort of the Future Educators program — a partnership between SPS and Missouri State University — to recruit, hire and retain teachers from underrepresented and under-resourced backgrounds. He was able to work Twain Elementary while at MSU but then got a job there.

"Whenever I joined the fourth grade team at Mark Twain Elementary, I found out teaching is hard," he joked. "I was moving from Mr. Drew, as they called me when I subbed, to Mr. Irwin."

More: First members of Future Educators program land jobs in Springfield Public Schools

He said experienced teachers provided support, guidance and "made me an equal part of the team."

"More than anything, they set a high bar of excellence for me to strive for and I want to say thank you," he said.

Librarian of the Year

The Linda Luke Librarian of the Year Award, established in 1997, was given to Michelle Cheeney of Pipkin Middle School.

Pipkin Middle School Librarian Michelle Cheeney was named the librarian of the year at the Celebrate SPS Banquet on Friday, April 19, 2024

Cheeney said growing up she hated to read but her father and grandfather said if she became a strong reader, she could accomplish anything. "I was crazy enough to believe them."

"That is why I am so determined not to let any of our reluctant readers slip through my hands," she said.

She praised other school librarians and thanked SPS for providing support for school libraries. "You understand the important role that we play in touching the lives of our children."

Counselor of the Year

Hollie Sykes, who works at McGregor Elementary, was named the Counselor of the Year. She said there are so many school counselors who also deserve recognition.

McGregor Elementary Counselor Hollie Sykes was named the counselor of the year at the Celebrate SPS Banquet on Friday, April 19, 2024

"It is my hope that my students know they are seen, accepted and loved," she said. "My goal is equip students with the skills and resources they need to navigate life's challenges, to reach their fullest potential in the school setting and beyond. But I can't do that alone."

She said the entire team at McGregor pulls together to help students. "I could not make this impact without their support."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Kickapoo educator, robotics team leader named SPS Teacher of the Year