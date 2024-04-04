We've all heard the news: there's a solar eclipse Monday, but what is a solar eclipse?

It should be no surprise a total solar eclipse will pass over the U.S. on Monday.

What you may not know is why it’s happening. What exactly is a total solar eclipse?

Brevard County, and all of Florida, will not get to experience the entire eclipse since we’re not in the path of totality. However, the Space Coast will get to see about 62% coverage.

“It’s an exciting experience,” said Jean Perez, associate professor and chair, physics and space sciences at Florida Tech. “If you can, take the time to go out at the correct time and use eclipse glasses to view it.”

What exactly is a total solar eclipse?

In the simplest of terms, Perez said a solar eclipse is when the moon gets in the way of the sun.

“The moon can complete block the sun,” Perez said. “The moon is much smaller than the sun but because of the distance, it appears to complete block the sun.”

What's the difference between total, partial and annular solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon completely covers the sun, making it go dark.

A partial solar eclipse is when the moon covers only part of the sun.

An annular solar eclipse is when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, but the apparent size of the moon is smaller than the sun. This results in the sun appearing as a bright ring, or annulus, around the dark silhouette of the moon, according to NASA.

How often does an eclipse occur?

A total solar eclipse will cross the entire U.S., including almost all of Florida, on Aug. 12, 2045. Graphic provided by NationalEclipse.com

The frequency of a solar eclipse varies.

They typically occur somewhere on about two to five times per year. Their occurrence is subject to celestial mechanics and varies based on the alignment of the Earth, moon and sun.

The next time most of the U.S. will get to experience a total solar eclipse will be in 2045. Brevard, and nearly all of Florida, will be in the path of totality Aug. 12, 2045.

Does it get dark during a total solar eclipse?

Yes. The moon completely covers the sun preventing any visible sunlight.

This causes complete darkness, even if the eclipse occurs during traditional daylight hours.

Is a total solar eclipse harmful?

Solar Eclipse glasses at the Suntree Viera Library Childens Department. All of the public libraries in Brevard County have received solar eclipse glasses free of charge from NASA. They can be picked up while supplies last.

If you do not wear proper eyewear during a solar eclipse, then yes, you will cause significant eye damage.

That is the only harmful effect, despite urban legends believed long ago. Debunked myths believed way back when include eclipses being harmful to pregnant women, the moon turns black during an eclipse and an eclipse is an omen of bad things to come.

What is the difference between a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun's light and casting a shadow on Earth. This phenomenon only occurs during a new moon phase when the alignment of the sun, moon and Earth is just right.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, causing the Earth's shadow to fall on the moon's surface. This phenomenon occurs during a full moon phase and can be observed from anywhere on Earth's night side where the moon is visible, according to NASA.

Why is Monday’s solar eclipse considered more significant than the one in 2017?

Monday’s total solar eclipse passes over a wider, more densely populated area allowing more people to see it.

It also will last nearly double the time as the 2017 total solar eclipse. Monday’s duration will be up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds compared to 2017 when it was 2 minutes and 42 seconds.

