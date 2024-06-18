Wetter weather on the way, according to National Weather Service forecast

Jun. 17—New Mexicans can breathe a sigh of relief as they look to later in the week, when the recent heat wave is expected to ease with the help of a moist forecast, according to Albuquerque National Weather Office meteorologist Todd Shoemake.

"We'll be shifting from the dry conditions we've seen today and Tuesday, but we are expecting more showers and storms to start developing on Wednesday across the eastern part of the state," Shoemake said.

As storm fronts move through the Rio Grande Valley and Eastern New Mexico, winds are expected to follow in behind. The Foothills and west of Tijeras Canyon will see the worst of the wind with gusts up to 45-50 mph.

"Those showers and storms, they'll be spreading over a lot more of the state," Shoemake said.

By Thursday, high temperatures in Albuquerque are expected to drop to about 90 degrees, and the eastern half of the state will be significantly cooler with temps in the high-70s range.

Highs in Albuquerque are expected to hit their lowest mark Friday when they settle in the high 80s, as some rain is expected that day.

"The moisture is in place, and we are expecting numerous, scattered to spot showers and thunderstorms over a lot of the state Friday afternoon and Friday evening," Shoemake said.

By Sunday, weather activity should ease, though light showers might still be a possibility.

Although rain is in Albuquerque's forecast, Shoemake says monsoon season for central New Mexico customarily begins closer to the second week of July. Monsoon season is roughly defined as June 15 to September, but Shoemake said that is more of a "window of opportunity."

"Monsoons, showers and thunderstorms are what we call hit-and-miss. A lot of times they're very localized. So you might get a half inch at your place, but just half a mile down the road, they may get just a few drops," he said.