One more round of rain in 7-day forecast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a good drink of water for many of us over the last 18 hours, we’ll hold on to the rain chances through late tonight before a brief drying trend takes over.

Central Texas rain totals so far

Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms will continue to pass northeast over Central Texas through this evening. Lightning, gusty winds and period of period can be expected, but storms should stay sub-severe through tonight.

Tomorrow will start out mostly cloudy before clearing takes place leaving a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Northeast winds gusting to 20+ mph will keep temperatures mostly in the middle 60s.

An upper-level trough will mix with the next cold front increasing the chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday night.

The cold front looks to do no more than provide a wind shift as high temperatures Thursday and Friday will head to the mid to upper 70s.

The week ends with sunshine. The weekend begins with sun and scattered clouds.

