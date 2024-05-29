Wet week helps crops

May 28—OLYMPIA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agriculture Statistics Service's weekly report for Washington indicates that the week ending May 26 was wetter than average which is anticipated to be good for crops across the state.

Central Washington received precipitation and spring-seeded crops were up and looking strong so far. Yakima County's asparagus harvest continued and more fields entered the fern stage. Many fields were converted to black plastic beds with many receiving seedlings.

Early maturing cherries began turning red but most of the fruit was still considered small.

Some apple fruits were reaching the diameter of a quarter in size. Hop bines were trained and ascended the trellis. Pend Oreille and Spokane Counties reported receiving some rain. There was no hay being cut, but cattle on pastures were doing well. In East Central Washington, the first cutting of alfalfa hay was underway last week.

Wheat, onions, peas, and potato stands looked healthy and corn sprouted. Windy conditions limited field activity. Southeast Washington received some rain, which helped crops.

Overall, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork in Washington a small increase from 5.3 days the prior week.